Wilson County is requesting the city of Lebanon waive up to $412,257 in building fees for its upcoming jail expansion, but councilors are wary of yielding too much.
During a work session Thursday, city officials said uncertainties about the coronavirus and tornado recovery efforts were their chief concerns.
“With what we’re looking at that’s going around this country right now, I don’t how it would be feasible to waive any kind of fees, because we don’t know what’s coming down the pipe,” Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton said. “We’re going to need our money … the only thing we could consider would be the general fund money.”
According to a fee summary for the project, that general fund amount totals $19,192.99 and includes costs such as building permit and impact fees.
Municipal Technical Advisory Service consultants advised the city against waiving enterprise funds and utility fees, which include smaller parts of the cost like gas and stormwater.
“I’m in agreement with Fred,” Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said. “We’re in some really uncharted territories … I hate to waive anything right now at this very moment. I’d be fine with revisiting this, to let them go ahead and start and let us revisit this in a couple months or until we have a better idea of what’s going on.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said the city and county governments routinely check about fee waivers for projects, and the council’s decision will not impact a building schedule.
“Since we’re the only ones that provide a jail, that service is paid for by county taxpayer dollars,” he said. “If it’s a fee that’s costing the city money, we’ll listen to them on that as we go ahead with the project, but if there are any fees that can be waived it saves that taxpayer some money.”
The county received one offer during the project’s bidding period earlier this month. Hutto did not provide a cost estimate from that bid, but the county may be looking to reduce the price tag.
“In the beginning we had estimated the cost between $35-40 million,” he said. “We’re looking at ironing some things out and possibly rebidding.”
Expanding the jail has been a long-term goal for Wilson County amid population growth, as officials look to prevent overcrowding and maintain compliance with state guidelines.
