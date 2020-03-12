The Lebanon City Council took several steps to address the impact of tornado damage during a special called meeting on Tuesday, including passing the first reading of an ordinance waiving fees for affected properties.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash cosponsored the item, which he said should help residents and local businesses hit by the storm to recover faster.
“The worst damage was out at Eastgate,” Ash said. “Most of those buildings were totally destroyed and it’s going to take a while for them to get up and running. The strip center across from Walmart also had some pretty heavy damage. We have to be as patient and helpful with our businesses as we can in a time like this.”
Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said it was not feasible to provide a cost estimate for the fees waived, but Ash said fee payments collected before the damage will offset the expense.
“If a house has been hit, that means they’ve already paid fees to have it built,” he said. “The circumstances are out of their control, so we see it as charging them the same fee twice if we have them pay it to rebuild.”
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine shared concerns about approving the item without knowing the cost and other details, including a potential time limit and whether contractors are adjusting their fees.
“I want people to know that I am very much in favor of helping all those out there,” she said. “I just want to make sure that we’re not just blanketing this without really looking into it. Our city is going to be hit with a lot of costs as it is going forward, and I think as a council we need to be conservative and make sure that what we are doing will be effective for all involved.”
Burdine ultimately joined the other councilors present in passing the first reading, with the ordinance up for second reading and further discussion at the next council meeting.
“I’m personally aware of some folks since I live in Ward 4 that were severely impacted by this tornado that don’t have insurance,” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “Obviously, that’s unfortunate for them and I think that we need to do all that we can to try to help. These are taxpaying citizens, many of which need a break, and we had a tax increase last year. I feel like this is an area we can help with.”
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack supports the measure but acknowledged the possibility of contractors building the fees into their costs. He encouraged residents to be watchful and request information about payment.
“I would probably suggest to people out there, if you’re getting a bid from a contractor ask for an item out statement so that you can see what you’re paying for,” he said. “If the building permit fees are on there, or whatever other fees that we may charge … they need to look at the bills very carefully for any contract that they have.”
The council also took steps to manage its own finances by approving the first reading of a budget amendment establishing a Tornado Relief 2020 department.
“When we start having services done related to the tornado relief, we can track it in one department,” Finance Commissioner Stuart Lawson said. “At the end of all this, I can run a report saying ‘hey, we spent X amount of money from this date to whenever we finally get all this done.’ Also, it helps us whenever we’re ready to request money back from FEMA that we have all the expenditures.”
Ash added that FEMA has repeatedly asked local governments to document relief spending, and city attorney Andy Wright said having that on record should help Lebanon receive the maximum reimbursement amount.
The council also approved an agreement with Rockwood Sustainable Solutions to store, grind and haul tornado debris.
According to a copy of the agreement, the city is responsible for disposal fees of $2.50 per yard if the material is hauled to the Wilson County Landfill. If the disposal needs to be hauled to another location, the city will pay $125 per hour for the transport.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the city’s administration building at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.