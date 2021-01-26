Design standards and bringing tenants back into buildings were among the items discussed at the Lebanon Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee’s meeting last week.
The body began meeting earlier this month to workshop the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, and their latest session focused on the West Main Street corridor as one of the city’s most visible areas.
“A vacant or underutilized building is not the advertisement, the way we want our city to be seen,” committee member Mack McCluskey said.
The former Kmart building is perhaps the most notable example of those properties in the West Main Street area. The store has remained vacant since it closed in 2019, leaving an empty parking lot behind.
“I know other cities have had the same thing with Walmart and Kmart going out other places,” committee member David Taylor said. “And I have heard of some places come in and they make either an office thing in there, do about like Hickory Hollow’s doing.”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said the city wants to keep that area as a retail space while taking the opportunity to make it look more modern.
“Sarah and I have had a couple meetings with the property owner,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We do want to keep it retail … we’ve been talking about all that, and we have had more than one meeting with the property owner so we’re working our way through that process.”
The Lebanon Planning Department is also working on updating the city’s architectural design standards, which could impact how residential areas look as well as businesses.
“We’re already working on townhomes and a little bit of the multi-families,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “When we’re talking about design standards, we’re really looking at improving the quality of the development in the city, and so often we get caught in this trap that says if it’s low density it’s high quality and if it’s high density it’s low quality. And we know that that’s not really the way it’s worked out in the past.”
Bell said he has also been in communication with Blount County’s parks and recreation director for input on how they have handled greenways and similar projects. The city wants to focus on those alongside design standards and historic preservation to boost its appearance.
“Our experience with historic preservation, we actually took our historic preservation guidelines from another city and it really doesn’t work very well,” Corder said. “But that principle of going to places that work and learning from them, that’s definitely (helpful). Trying to figure out what is working and what is not working.”
