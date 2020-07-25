Cedar Grove Cemetery will soon be cleared of tornado damage after the Lebanon City Council approved a budget amendment for repairs at a special called meeting Thursday.
Mayor Bernie Ash said an estimated 40 trees fell on the historic site during the March 3 tornado, but the city had to delay cleanup because of state and federal guidelines related to securing FEMA reimbursement.
“The significance is it’s going to get our cemetery back to a sense of normal operation,” Cedar Grove Cemetery Manager Samuel Crutcher said, adding that tree removal could begin as early as Monday. “I think honestly, what it’s going to mean for the community is a sense of relief to know those trees are cleaned up.”
Ash said the budgeting and bidding process should be finalized in August or September, and that costs would be roughly $185,000.
“The chances are really good that FEMA will take care of most of that, but we’ll have to take care of some replacement costs at the local level,” he said. “They’ll have to get heavy equipment out there, and some of the graves and memorials will need to be removed and replaced.”
Several prominent historical figures are buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery, including former Tennessee governor William Bowen Campbell, Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton and Cumberland University cofounder Robert Caruthers.
“The community watches the cemetery very closely, and it’s a top priority for me,” Ash said. “We have many local families buried out there along with historical figures. There are dozens of Civil War soldiers, and David Mitchell who built the Mitchell House, his family is buried there. It’s important to keep the cemetery in good condition to honor their memories.”
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said he heard from several families leading up to the vote who wanted to see the repair process move forward, many of whom have relatives in the cemetery.
“This is going to make them feel a whole lot better,” he said. “Imagine you had a family member buried there and you couldn’t get to their gravestone because a tree had fallen over it, or you couldn’t afford to fix it. I’m glad the city is moving ahead with this process, and I think the historic community is going to plant trees out there afterward so the cemetery can go back to the way it was before the tornado.”
