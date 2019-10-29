Lebanon's mission to build up the city's parks system is set to take another step forward with a location at South Hartmann Drive nearly complete, and officials are looking ahead to the next move.
"We're looking at a little bit of a larger park on Cairo Bend Road," Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. "Goodall Homes is giving us 16 acres for that project. We're going to start out with a parking lot and some trails, and build onto that."
Ash estimated the park on Cairo Bend will cost $1 million, and that it may be over a year before it opens for public use.
"With those 16 acres, we're looking to make that like a pocket park," Lebanon Recreation Director William Porter said, contrasting the site with the larger Don Fox Community Park. "There will be a playground, pavilion, restrooms and a walking trail."
The location on Cairo Bend and the other pocket parks the city is exploring are spaced out roughly 2 ½ miles from one another in an effort to cover each area.
Along with the parks on South Hartmann (which cost an estimated $365,000) and Cairo Bend, Ash said the city is also exploring a smaller park near the water plant on Cooper Lake.
SEE PARKS/PAGE A5
"We're hoping that these give people easier access to leisure activities, because Don Fox is all we have," Porter said. "We're big enough now that we need more parks so kids can get to them without having their parents start up the car and take them to Don Fox."
According to Ash, the city has been able to finance most of the park projects currently underway with existing funds.
"We started out (working on these parks) a few years ago," he said. "The council wanted to spend $5 million on a park on the west side of town that went over budget. When that park failed, we took that money and spread it out for other park projects."
Expenses associated with the various projects have included buying land in addition to furnishing benches and trails.
In the meantime, the city is also working with consultants on a project that would see a sports complex built on U.S 231 south of the interstate, which is expected to have a much larger price tag (sources of revenue for the project and a timeframe have yet to be determined).
"We want to bring in soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball and some football," Ash said. "Hopefully down the line we'll be able to add onto it and make it a regular park with trails and benches."
With the sports complex, Ash hopes to create a draw for travel teams entering the city and boost the local economy.
"Murfreesboro and Gallatin have some similar facilities that are doing well," he said. "(The planned location) is about three minutes from the intersection at 231 South, so that's also a huge benefit for any teams coming in to play (and could set the facility apart from those in neighboring communities)."
Ash said the parks as a whole are intended to improve economic development and drive tourism into the city.
"Quality of life is always very important to a city," Ash said of the city's focus on parks. "When businesses move to a town like Lebanon, they look for amenities like parks and other services. There's definitely a demand for it, looking at the parking lot of Don Fox Community Park in the summertime, and this is going to take some stress off that location."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.