The Lebanon City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would decrease the distance requirement for fireworks tents near buildings and property lines at its meeting Tuesday.
Fireworks tents in the city limits must currently sit at least 50 feet from adjacent buildings and property lines, but the ordinance would see that reduced to 20 feet to match the 2018 International Fire Code.
“I don’t have an issue with it,” Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Dowell said. “Twenty feet or 50 feet, it’s really not going to make much difference. They’re all explosives — I mean, you’re fooling with dynamite. It’s small packages of it, but it is dynamite.”
Dowell and Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder recommended putting the Board of Zoning Appeals in charge of the process in order to have tents reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
“We think probably the best solution would be to limit some of the land use, location and set requirements into the zoning code,” Corder said. “That would allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to look into each individual location separately.”
The council also approved first reading of an ordinance to authorize the purchase of a license agreement for body cameras for the Lebanon Police Department for $11,165.
Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice requested the agreement because the department has exceeded the amount of data they can transfer from their body cameras to their servers.
“This came up during the work session, and there was conversation about whether or not it was in the budget,” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “I’m OK if it’s not in the budget if it’s on a contingency … I think it’s certainly something that’s necessary for the city.”
Finance Commissioner Stuart Lawson said the money for the license agreement was available, but that contingency funding was discussed because it was an unplanned expense for the police department.
In addition, the council further delayed a vote on a $26,000 billboard contract after a dispute over which reading was being considered. The item was presented on second reading, but Councilors Joey Carmack and Fred Burton said they thought it was a first reading vote.
The billboard resolution’s first reading was presented as a drop-in ordinance at the council’s Dec. 17, 2019 meeting, meaning it was not listed on the agenda. The council voted to approve it just before adjourning and later deferred action at its Jan. 7 meeting.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular session meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 4, at the city’s administration building on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.