The city of Lebanon Sports Complex Committee discussed scaling back or phasing in the proposed athletic park on U.S. 231 after cost estimates came in at $35.9 million.
Initial plans for the park included 12 baseball and eight soccer fields, along with parking and other amenities like walking trails. Barge Design Solutions, the project's consultant, is currently gathering cost estimates for individual portions of the plan.
"I think everyone was surprised when we got that $36 million estimate," said Rick Smith, who leads the facility's design committee. "Unless we can find a way to raise the money, the question is what are we going to do if we compromise."
One option the committee discussed was building five natural turf soccer fields with parking to support them, and delaying the baseball fields until the city is better positioned to fund them.
"I don't think we should diminish the revenue stream that soccer could bring," Lebanon City Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said, citing data that Sports Facilities Advisory LLC had provided the committee. "When they showed us those slides, soccer had the highest volume of players in this region, and you look at volume of potential visitors coming into the city."
The chief concern among committee members is competing with Murfreesboro's Richard Siegel Soccer Complex, which has developed into a tournament hub over the years. However, the members have identified a need for soccer fields in particular because of local interest in the sport.
"Typically, we can do a fall tournament, spring tournament, maybe a three-on-three in the summer, and we get an outside group to host that type of thing," said James Herren of the Wilson United Soccer League. "You're just not going to see the tournament volume that you all could bring in."
According to Herren, the Wilson United board has authorized $100,000 up front to the city of Lebanon for the complex's first year, with $65,000 to $75,000 per year afterward for annual costs and approximately $100,000 a year for maintenance.
The committee also discussed how phasing other parts of the project in could impact revenue, with some members sharing concerns about whether the park would be finished.
"Five soccer fields won't (bring in money), the whole thing would," Lebanon Recreation Director William Porter said. "I'm not even against phasing if I really truly believed we'd get to the next phases, but I've lived in Lebanon since I was 15 years old. You know where I played Babe Ruth? Right there where they're still playing Babe Ruth."
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said incoming revenue from property taxes could help the city pay for more of the project.
"Everybody talks about how we should be getting growth money because we have a lot of building going on," he said. "Growth money comes in four or five years after, and I'm anxious to see the revenue from property taxes in the next couple of years. This year we've looked at it and it wasn't all that much of an increase, frankly, but the buildings continue to come and one day that increase is going to hit."
For now, the committee plans to hear scaled back cost estimates from Barge in December in order to have a more concrete number to work toward.
"I don't want to be 85 years old looking at what we wish we'd have done," Smith said. "I'd like for this to be our legacy, what we've accomplished here, so let's keep working and see if we can't make it happen."
