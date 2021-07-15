The city of Mt. Juliet discussed on widening South Mt. Juliet Road in a virtual public meeting Tuesday. The project extends from south of the Central Pike intersection to near Providence Way.
Plans include the addition of curb and gutter, a 5-foot bike lane, a 6-foot sidewalk, and a 30-foot raised median, along with improvements to intersections at Graves Crossing, Crossing Circle, and Adams Way.
The improvements would increase capacity and safety on South Mt. Juliet Road, according to city officials. Public Works Director Andy Barlow said it should be a welcome project for Mt. Juliet residents and area travelers alike.
It is also among the city’s four improvement projects identified into Tennessee’s IMPROVE Act.
The city of Mt. Juliet has contracted with RaganSmith Associates, a civil engineering services firm, for the project’s design.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is funding the right-of-way and construction phases. The city of Mt. Juliet and the Federal Highway Administration are also involved in the project’s funding.
This project will be included into the 2022 fiscal year budget for the federal government in terms of rights-of-way, which begins on Oct. 1.
“That obligates us to deliver this development right away,” said Shane Hester, TDOT’s Region 3 Project Development Director.
Jack Yuill, RaganSmith’s transportation engineer, gave a PowerPoint presentation detailing the plans.
“If you travel through the South Mt Juliet Road corridor today, the corridor traffic demand exceeds the available capacity,” said Yuill.
Yuill explained that the street’s congestion combined with its substandard roadway conditions increases hazards along the roadway.
The city’s proposed work to begin the project at south of Central Pike would involve transitioning from its existing two-lane roadway to a five lane road, with two travel lanes in each direction and a center turn lane.
The Central Pike, South Mt. Juliet Road intersection includes several turn lanes and improvement in alignment to smooth traffic flow.
Central Pike’s western limits feature a five-lane road alongside a raised median near U-Stor-It, a local self-storage facility, whereas the street’s eastern limits also feature a five-lane road, but also a shared-used path on the north side of the road.
Mt. Juliet is expected to complete its right-of-way plan on this project by this fall. The entire project is expected to take two years.
