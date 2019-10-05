The city of Lebanon was among the entities receiving a 2019 Tennessee Sustainable Transporation Awards on Wednesday.
The awards are given by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, according to a news release.
"We are pleased to see such significant efforts in our communities to address environmental issues in transportation," TDEC Commissioner David Salyers sai in the release.
"We have to continue to be innovative with transportation solutions for our state," TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. "It is great to see our local partners implement creative projects that not only increase mobility but also have a positive impact on our environment."
The Tennessee Sustainable Transportation Awards recognize outstanding initiatives to improve the efficiency, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability of transportation systems in the state.
City of Lebanon won for the Music City Star Hamilton Springs Station.
According to the award citation, the Music City Star is a commuter rail service that runs between Nashville and Lebanon. The service uses the existing track of the Nashville and Eastern Railroad and includes stops at a total of seven stations. In 2018, city officials, the Regional Transportation Authority, the Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and private partners worked to expand the line to include a third station in Lebanon, at Hamilton Springs. The station was built around principles of transit-oriented development and was incorporated into a new, planned community, with housing and retail development located within walking distance from the station. Lebanon already accounts for the highest number of riders on the commuter rail line. As the city sits within the third fastest growing county in Tennessee, expanded access to the line for new Lebanon residents will encourage additional ridership and uptake of this sustainable commuter option.
