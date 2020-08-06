The Lebanon City Council’s level of communication with the public was called into question during its meeting Tuesday after developers pulled a request to rezone property on Leeville Road to build an asphalt plant for the second time.
Several area residents called into the electronic meeting expecting the council to vote on the item and expressed frustrations with the process during a public hearing.
“The only way I found out about this was the public sign was hidden in the brush,” Jerry Caires said. “The actual copy of the proposal, I found it in the ditch in the rain and I brought it home and dried it out so that I could read it. I understand that’s compliant with proper legal notification … but maybe you guys could put like a plastic pouch that protects the proposal so people going by can actually read it and put it back in the pouch, rather than the rain washing it into the ditch as garbage.”
Caires and other residents who spoke oppose the rezoning based on concerns such as air and noise pollution, property values and road safety. That pushback has seen the item deferred twice since the Lebanon Planning Commission recommended denial in December 2019.
“After three times of deferring, we usually ask them to start over again,” Planning Director Paul Corder said. “So if they defer one more time, our request is going to be that they start over with the planning commission, but there is no timeframe.”
The city will hold another public hearing if the developer returns with the item, but citizens are worried they may not know about it in time to comment.
“People around weren’t aware,” Caires said. “I went around the neighborhood and talked to neighbors, and most of them didn’t know about this annexation. So the signs weren’t adequate, and the newspaper advertisements weren’t adequate for notifying the people that would be the most impacted by this development.”
Corder said the city’s standard practice is to post signs on the property, send letters to adjacent property owners and put a notice in the newspaper.
“This is above and beyond what the state requires us to do,” he said. “Although we try and get the word out there as much as we can. That’s what we typically do, and we can do that again for when it comes back up.”
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said there is room for the city to improve on communication with citizens when it comes to rezoning.
“I think it’s a real opportunity to make some changes,” she said. “But please know, constituents out there, we only have so many ways to contact you and our website is kept pretty up to date, so if you have any questions of what’s going on with your community or where you’re living, please keep checking those websites.”
Burdine also recommended that citizens attend planning commission meetings to stay involved in the rezoning process, or call city officials with questions.
“I’m disappointed that this is now twice in two months we’ve had a developer that saw resistance from residents and decided to pull or try to defer,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said. “To put the residents through this and then try to kick the can down the road is not fair.”
The council also approved a first reading vote on the 2020 Annual Street Paving Project, which is expected to repair roadways that have not been paved in more than 30 years.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular session meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 and will be conducted electronically.
