Watertown has some extra blessings to count this week after years of effort brought a blessing box to the city.
People can visit the pantry at 108 Hayes Ave. to donate or pick up essentials at any time of day. Resident Andrea Johnson said having one set up meets a long-term community need.
“It’s been probably around four or five years ago since this started,” she said. “I’d been here maybe a year, and saw somebody say, ‘Hey, why don’t we do something like this for Watertown?’ Nothing really ever came of it, and there’s been multiple other people who’ve talked about it as the years went past.”
Some of these people had the space, while others had the materials to build a box. But nobody was able to coordinate a plan until Johnson asked for a blessing box as a Christmas present.
That led her father to reach out to a man named Chris Wheeler in Lafayette, who decided to build the box for free using spare material after he learned it would benefit the entire community. After the Johnson family gave it a Watertown-themed paint job, they filled it with food for its opening on Monday.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Marion Youngblood, one of Johnson’s neighbors, said. “And I’ve seen several people stop by this week. Everybody needs a little help now and then.”
Johnson knows that better than most, and her childhood experiences are a large part of what inspired her to push for the project.
“I grew up not having a whole lot, and I wanted my kids to know that not everybody has everything or can get everything immediately,” she said. “That’s what mommy came from, not knowing where her next meal was going to come from. It wasn’t always easy growing up. My dad, if there was soup for 29 cents he’d go and buy three cases, and we’d be eating that soup forever.”
Food is a major part of the blessing box, but people may also find clothing or hygiene products depending on when they visit.
“Health supplies that you can’t really do without and food have always been big things on my heart,” Johnson said. “Clean clothes, clean bodies and full bellies. I’d absolutely love to have a storefront where people can bring it all, but I don’t see that being in my power. If God puts that in front of me, I’d be more than willing.”
Even without a storefront, Johnson has been surprised at the amount of donations people have left in the box’s first week. Terra Braden, a personal friend of Johnson’s from Gladeville, was the first to donate, and many more have stopped by.
“I think it’s amazing,” Braden said. “I’ve had times where I needed something and couldn’t get it right away, and now instead of waiting for a food pantry or drive people can come out there.”
Johnson’s goal is to see the blessing box grow into a community-wide project that everyone can take ownership of. She also said she would be willing to help someone build a second box to support the other side of Watertown and share resources.
“I don’t see myself as this wonderful person helping so greatly, because it’s a meal, it’s a basic need,” she said. “That’s just who I am, and my husband has always told me, ‘you can’t help them all, you can’t help everybody.’ Well you know what, you just stuck your tongue in your mouth because now I can — at least here.”
