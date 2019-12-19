Clemons reflects on 32 years of leadership

After 32 years on the job, Wilson Bank & Trust's longest-serving employee is stepping down at the end of the year.
CEO Randall Clemons started the bank in February 1987, and his tenure has seen it grow from a two-bedroom house in a parking lot to a nine-county operation with more than 120,000 customers.
"I believe strongly that how you end your career is just as important as how you start it," he said. "There's a time in life that you need to go to the next chapter. We've done (things) a little differently than most companies or banks in that we had a long succession plan and tried to make sure nothing wasn't done that needed to be for a smooth transition. John McDearman will be the CEO and John Foster will be the president of the bank … they're already doing a great job of leading it and will continue as they take it to another level."
That mindset was a constant in Clemons' banking career, and is reflected in the community-focused approach he took when starting the company.
"There was just a need for a local bank," he said, noting that People's Bank and Lebanon Bank had recently sold to large holding companies. "I had worked at People's Bank for 13 years and was the senior vice president at that time."
The community got behind the idea, with exactly 1,000 shareholders backing the bank by the time its first Lebanon location opened in May 1987.
Wilson Bank & Trust was profitable within a month, which allowed for early expansion into other parts of the county, and it also holds the distinction of being the fastest opening of a bank in Tennessee.
"We first worked on covering Wilson County, and we went into some areas where there hadn't been banks before, like Gladeville," Clemons said. "We opened in Watertown, and tried to be sure we covered Lebanon with more offices and banks than it had in the past."
Since then, the bank has averaged a new location almost every year, most recently in Williamson County. Clemons' vision for each one has remained the same throughout his career.
"When we expanded, we just tried to take the same approach we'd done here," he said. "Being involved in the community, selling stock in the community, having local people manage the bank, having a local or community board involved in its direction and having a local presence."
People attending events in Wilson County today can often spot the bank's involvement, whether that means a sponsorship or a booth, and its signature Oktoberfest car show has been around since its first year.
"At that time, when new model automobiles came out in the fall it was a big deal," Clemons said. "So we had all the automobile dealers bring their new model cars. We had a small antique car show, a 5K run and entertainment, and from that … it's become one of the largest car shows in the state of Tennessee. We'll average between 400 and 500 cars each year."
Putting on events comes naturally to Clemons, who also helped organize the first Wilson County Fair in 1979 and continues to serve as its president.
"Randall has been part of the fair since the beginning," Wilson County Fair Executive Director Helen McPeak said. "We celebrated 40 years this last time, and he'd been the treasurer all those years until he took over as president about three years ago."
McPeak has worked with Clemons on the fair since 2002, and said his vision and leadership played a large role in its growth.
"Randall was never just a person who would sit on the board," she said. "Whatever needed to be done, he helped. He'd be out there with a hammer in his hand, and if poop needed to be scooped he'd do that, too. He's always been very passionate about the fair and the community, and a vigorous, strong leader."
Clemons also involved his staff in the fair, with some helping with planning and others manning a booth.
"We became known for giving away popsicles," he said. "Later on in Fiddler's Grove, we actually built a little replica bank telling the history of banking here in Wilson County, and gave away lemonade at that building. We've been involved in all aspects of the fair, and have numerous employees that are a part of it."
Clemons and his employees also play a role in many other community fixtures, from the school system's banking program to the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce.
"Randall Clemons is a legend in our community, and he's been part of it in many ways," chamber President Melanie Minter said. "We appreciate not only his support of the chamber, but his hosting other events and supporting our local businesses. It's his spirit and love for the community that's made him a great businessman."
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said that spirit comes through in Clemons' focus on the people in the community.
"Mr. Clemons has been a visionary for the county on several different fronts," he said. "All of them relate to the betterment of the people who live here, whether that's his involvement on the fair side or in local business."
Nonprofit organizations like the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and the American Cancer Society have also received a boost from Wilson Bank & Trust, and employees can choose their own causes to support through its We Believe Together program.
"This year we will give $460,000 in donations and sponsorships for nonprofits, schools and things of that nature," Clemons said. "Our employees are going to give an additional $100,000 they have raised through that program … (where) they give hours and help raise funds in addition to what the bank does."
Employee involvement, whether in events, volunteer efforts or leadership, is one way Clemons has worked toward a smooth transition as he prepares to retire. As his successor, McDearman is thankful for that focus.
"I think the one thing that's been great is that working for years beside Randall let me observe how he leads and manages, along with his passion for the job," McDearman said. "That started with him from day one, and it's become a passion of our own. He's been a humble servant, and as he's seen his retirement coming he's allowed us more rope, so to speak."
Clemons plans to stay involved on the bank's board of directors in retirement, but he will also have more time to pursue some personal hobbies, interests and family time.
"I want to travel some … I go to Immanuel Baptist Church and I have a grandson that I'll be more involved with," he said. "I'm also an antique car collector, so I'll be able to spend more time with that. When I started I set out to try and find the two cars like each one of my grandfathers had, so I have a '54 and a '56 Chevrolet that are my two favorite cars."
Some of Clemons' time will also be devoted to the Granville Museum, which he aims to develop into "Tennessee's Mayberry town" as its president.
Clemons is actually from Granville, but after meeting his wife at Cumberland University he moved to Lebanon and fell in love with the area. Even in retirement, he hopes to continue his history of service to the community.
"Wilson County is a great community, a great place to do business in and full of wonderful people," he said. "It's a very loving and caring community, and it has grown over the years into a larger county and kept that small town feeling. There's so much good done in our county here, and regardless of what the need is there's always a group of people there to respond."
