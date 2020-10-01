Neighborhood Health is offering free flu vaccinations for children and adults at its clinic at 217 East High Street in Lebanon. In addition, free pneumonia vaccinations are available to all adults who need them. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 615-227-3000.
Neighborhood Health plans to make flu shots available throughout the 2020-2021 flu season. The nonprofit network of community health centers, with 10 in Greater Nashville in addition to the clinic in Lebanon, is the only health care provider in Tennessee currently offering free flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations.
Everyone over the age of 6 months is encouraged to get a flu shot this year, unless certain underlying conditions or allergies exist. This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We hope that everyone in the community will protect themselves and their loved ones and schedule an appointment to be vaccinated,” said Brian Haile, CEO of Neighborhood Health. “Anyone on our sliding fee scale or anyone with insurance can get the vaccines at no additional cost for the shots. For a family of four, this means anyone making less than $4,300 a month. We simply want to keep our community safe by providing access and availability to these vaccinations.”
For more information, go to neighborhoodhealthtn.org.
