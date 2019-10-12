The Coca-Cola Bottling Company will be celebrating the restoration of the Coca-Cola mural in Historic Lebanon on Oct. 23.
“The Coca-Cola company called and said they wanted us to be a part of their restoration project,” said Mayor Bernie Ash. “This will definitely contribute to our beautification initiative of the square.”
Ash said that the sign was needing restoration.
“The old sign was starting to peel and fade a little bit,” Ash said. “They’re doing this restoration project all across the country and wanted to include the mural in Lebanon as part of that.”
Taylor Mahaffey, the project specialist for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company said they are excited about the partnership with Lebanon.
“We are always looking for opportunities to support the local communities we serve, so refreshing this iconic Coca-Cola mural in the heart of Lebanon was a great opportunity,” Mahaffey said. “We appreciate the collaboration and partnership with the local community in bringing this project to life.”
Lebanon residents are invited to attend a celebration of the restoration on Oct. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Antique Mall.
The event is free to the public and the first 300 attendees ages 5 and older will receive a food voucher to the onsite food trucks.
Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. There will be giveaways, food trucks and Coca-Cola to drink.
The Singing Contractors and Dailey & Vincent will be performing throughout the duration of the event.
Family-friendly games like corn hole will also be available for attendees to enjoy.
