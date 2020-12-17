Three weeks after returning to a hybrid learning model, the Lebanon Special School District is confident it can navigate the COVID-19 pandemic without going fully remote.
The district’s weekly case counts have remained largely consistent over the past month, and its most recent report states eight employees and 23 students tested positive from Dec. 7-13. However, the hybrid schedule makes it less likely to see a full class sent home after a positive test.
“We are quarantining far less numbers because of the smaller class sizes in hybrid,” LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson said during the board of education’s meeting Monday. “It’s easy to social distance in hybrid, where in the traditional model we were in it’s not easy to do that.”
Assistant Director of Schools Becky Kegley said the district has also changed some of its isolation and quarantine policies based on guidance from the CDC and the health department. In some cases, that means teachers are coming out of quarantine after 10 days instead of 14.
“That’s been really helpful,” she said. “We’ve reached out to a few and had them come on back. Our teachers also are getting the message and getting the right idea about, if they eat lunch they are spreading out further so that when we send one teacher home that they didn’t have lunch with somebody and we’re having to send three teachers home.”
Director of Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said teachers are also taking on new development programs to work more effectively under a hybrid model, such as one focused on reaching hard to engage students remotely.
“I also shared a professional development for project-based learning that is specifically designed for hybrid and distance learning,” she said. “So that our teachers can share videos and career paths with our students that they can do at home. And this is free through the state department, and it’s something we’ve used in the past on a small scale, but now that the state’s provided that with our (CARES Act) grants that they have we’re able to provide that for all teachers.”
Another way the district has been keeping students interested is through room transformations, where classrooms become settings like a trip to Ellis Island or a carnival and lesson plans keep with the theme. Since the decorations leave less space in the room for social distancing, the teachers can’t use them in full classroom settings.
“For the hybrid model, one of the things that’s been really neat is being able to do a lot of exciting activities because we have less students in the classroom,” Byars Dowdy Elementary teacher Jill Wingo said. “I’ve done two room transformations this year … I try to do one every nine weeks. This time I did one in an operating room, where the kids are performing surgeries on ginger bread men through math problems.”
Wingo assigns her students more challenging math problems during the room transformations because they tend to be more engaged in the lessons. Since working through material can take longer under the hybrid model, finding those kinds of ways to reach students is important to LSSD’s teaching staff.
“Parents have their own set of struggles getting their kids to work on the days they have out of school,” Byars Dowdy Elementary teacher Autumn Bivins said. “The room transformations have helped with that as well, because they’re like a light at the end of the tunnel.”
LSSD board Chairman Steve Jones said the parents he has spoken to since the district moved back to hybrid learning are becoming more comfortable with the framework.
“They learned how to do it and they feel good about their kids going to school two days a week,” he said. “And some of them, I would have never, ever in the world thought that they would have said that. But I’ve had no negative responses about that at all.”
Benson said that could be because the parents and the district both have experience with a hybrid schedule after operating on one earlier this year and added that school officials are on board as well.
“Every one of our principals told us when we made a decision to go from traditional back to hybrid that they could feel that collective sigh of relief in the building,” he said. “That’s positive, and everybody needed a shot of positive.”
The Lebanon Special School District is hoping to return to traditional learning on Tuesday, Jan. 12 depending on COVID-19 data. Wilson County Schools started a fully remote learning plan on Monday and is hoping to return to traditional (K-5) and hybrid (6-12) models on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
