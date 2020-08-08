Republican nominee Michael Collins will take on the 15th Judicial District’s circuit court judgeship after defeating independent candidate Branden Bellar in Thursday’s election.
Collins claimed 63.8% of the vote, while Bellar won 36.2% of the 23,853 ballots cast. The two were competing for a vacancy left when Judge John Wootten Jr. retired in January.
The 15th Judicial District covers Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties. At press time, Collins has not returned a request for comment on his victory.
“Our Founding Fathers and Mothers decided that we’d have free and fair elections, and I respect and honor that,” Bellar said. “We ran a good clean campaign, and I’m proud of all the support we received. I wish Judge Collins well.”
