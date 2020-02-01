The Wilson County Commission’s District 17 seat is up for grabs in this year’s Republican primary election, and two candidates are seeking the job.
Incumbent Joe Ali will face challenger James “Rusty” Keith at the ballot box on March 3. Early voting will be from Feb. 12-25.
Ali was appointed to District 17’s seat in October 2019 following the resignation of former commissioner Gary Keith.
He is the owner of Auto Village, a board member on the Lebanon Wilson Chamber of Commerce and the former chair of Wilson County Habitat for Humanity.
“The way I look at it, I’m a quiet guy, I’m a leader and my life in general has been successful,” Ali said. “I created a business here from scratch with only eight cars, and I’ve given a lot to my community. You’ve got to have energy and freedom, and as a self-employed person I have the opportunity if there’s an event happening anywhere in our county to be there.”
Keith, the son of Gary Keith, is a longtime employee of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and works as the school resource officer at Gladeville Elementary School.
He is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy and has experience in business as the co-owner of Keith Professional Securities, which was active from 1999 to 2002.
“I am the candidate who is like-minded, hardworking and a civil servant,” Keith said. “I will also assure the voters of District 17 that I will maintain the integrity of our neighborhoods and our homes by closely monitoring the growth with the same values and principles as my father.”
Both candidates were involved in a four-way race for the seat last year, but since it was an appointment the commission itself was the voting body. Now the two are making their cases to voters at large to fill out the term, which ends in August 2022.
“I’ve always thought that when you become a politician, you don’t do what you want to do in office,” Ali said. “You do what the constituents in your area want you to do, and that’s the way I want to do things — to talk and meet people, and find out what their needs are.”
To do that, Ali hopes to establish a weekly schedule for meeting with constituents, whether in an online or personal setting. His personal priorities include tourism and education.
“Tourism in Nashville is growing so much, and so many people are in Nashville, but we do have the overflow,” he said. “Hotel-wise, people come in and stay with us, but we’ve got to figure out a solution for Wilson County for people to come in and start visiting us. We’re also losing some of our good quality teachers because they’re getting paid a bit more than what we offer even with the driving distance.”
Keith sees growth as the largest issue facing the county and favors a measured approach, citing conversations with constituents who worry about parts of the county becoming Nashville suburbs.
“I’m concerned about the community,” he said. “In particular, making sure that Maple Hill Road doesn’t get rezoned from R1 to R2. They have the right to build 1,000 houses there right now, and they came before the county commission to ask for the right to build 5,000.”
Keith said that when his father, who previously held the seat, read the paperwork he found there was the potential to have between 16,000 and 18,000 residences in the area and convinced the body not to approve the rezoning.
“Maple Hill Road can’t handle the traffic that it’s already got,” he said. “Due to the construction going on at Highway 109, we’re being used as a cut through from Coles Ferry over to West Main, so we already have more traffic than just our neighborhood traffic.”
Traffic is also on Ali’s radar based on conversations with constituents.
“There’s a lot going on in District 17,” he said. “The west area is doing really good, but one of the issues my constituents are asking me about is traffic lights. It’s not part of the commission, but I can help by talking to the mayor and the state about our needs.”
Keith hopes to work with the state as well, primarily on improving local roadways.
“The county commission doesn’t build roads, the Tennessee Department of Transportation does,” he said. “But we need to get with the people who do build the roads and get some of ours widened and maintained better. Our roads when they were originally built weren’t meant for the kind of traffic we have now.”
Those interested in supporting either of the two candidates will need to have registered to vote as Republican this election to cast a primary ballot. Voter registration is open until Monday.
No Democratic or independent candidates have filed for the seat, so the winner in the Republican primary will be unopposed on August’s general election ballot.
