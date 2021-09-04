Should there be a division dedicated to attracting high-tech industry to Wilson County? At least one county commissioner thinks its just what’s needed.
Dan Walker, District 10 commissioner, laid out a proposal at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board meeting Thursday to develop technology zones that might bring in higher wage, tech-based employment.
He sees opportunity from current infrastructure development on TN 109 and Interstate 840 to really market the area, and feels like a group tasked with that mission would help jump start recruitment.
During Walker’s address, he said he would want the project to receive the board’s consent and to operate under its advisory to directly target technological enterprises for relocation.
Walker’s position was pretty straightforward. He said the county would be better served with more jobs in the technology sector, so however it attracts those jobs would be to its benefit.
Leaving matters of boots to the boot maker, he suggested compiling a team of tech-industry experts to solicit companies that fit its ideal prospects.
Accompanying Walker to the meeting, was Corey Johns. He serves as project manager for digital content with the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, a division of Tennessee’s Department of Economic & Community Development.
In this role, he markets Tennessee as a competitive location for business investment by technology & talent firms engaged in the production of digital content, aiming to build a sustainable workforce around relevant creative digital media occupations.
“We’ve all got an experimental doctorate the last 18 months,” Johns said of isolating lifestyles becoming the new normal due to COVID. However, he also said he’s seeing somewhat of a revival, but not necessarily to traditional forms of work-life balance.
Johns mentioned how a lot of companies are recruiting individuals to work in the same regional area, even if that doesn’t mean clocking into the same office every day. This phenomenon is called ‘clustering’ and Johns feels like Wilson County is poised to present itself as a clustering haven.
Walker said between the quality of life that Wilson County affords from the school system to the recreational shared spaces in non-traditional subdivisions, working class families are moving in.
The county commissioner sees this as an opportunity to expand with emerging demographics. “Getting these high-tech jobs isn’t for me, it’s for the younger people,” Walker said.
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Director G.C. Hixson said he was not against Walker’s proposal on its face, but that appealing to tech jobs for relocation to Wilson County was already underway as evidenced by several potential high-tech suitors.
Some of those projects, which to date have not been formally announced, include electric vehicle and lithium ion battery manufacturers, as well as medical supply distributors.
It was decided by the board to table the idea for a possible TechWilson division for at least a month while it reviewed the proposal.
