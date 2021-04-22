NASHVILLE — Tennessee community groups will be teaming up with local law enforcement this Saturday to host prescription drug take-back events where anyone can safely dispose of unneeded prescription medication. The events aim to help prevent substance misuse and also protect Tennessee’s drinking water supply.
Properly disposing of unneeded medication is important from a public health standpoint because about two-thirds of people who misuse prescription medications obtain them from family or friends.
Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A list of event locations is available at TNtogether.com.
