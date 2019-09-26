The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has awarded scholarships to 12 Wilson County students.
They are part of the 320 students who are receiving $715,850 from 128 scholarship funds within The Community Foundation, according to a news release. The foundation serves 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties.
"The Community Foundation has helped thousands access educational opportunities they might otherwise have been unable to afford by connecting them with the generosity of others," said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, in the release. "This year we are honored to help hundreds more improve their futures, and the futures of their families, through the transformation offered by an education."
The Wilson County recipients are:
• Brandon Allison, from Watertown High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Western Kentucky University.
•Alexis Bazydola, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend the University of Connecticut.
• Caitlin Glover, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Freed-Hardeman University.
• Cameron Grooms, from Watertown High School, received the Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship and Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
• Katelynn Hayzlett, from Wilson Central High School, received the Tennessee Trucking Foundation Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin.
• Tiara Kinkacha, from McGavock High School, received the JubiLee Scholarship and Women's Club of Nashville Scholarship to attend Austin Peay State University.
• Rachel Lawrence, from Wilson Central High School, received the John and Belinda Havron Scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
• Macy Lee, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
• Bently Spicer, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend Belmont University.
• LeAnna Tanner, from Lebanon High School, received the Lebanon High School Alumni Scholarship to attend The University of Tennessee.
• Landry Williams, from Avery County High School, received the Watertown High School Scholarship to attend Tennessee Technological University.
• Jack Wilson, from Mt. Juliet High School, received the Buddy Pierce and Maggie P. Speight Scholarship for the Arts to attend Volunteer State Community College.
The Community Foundation scholarships, established by individuals, companies and civic groups, will assist students with tuition and other school-related expenses. Each year, The Community Foundation scholarship committee reviews applications on behalf of donors who entrust The Foundation with administering the annual awards.
The scholarship committee carefully considers applicants' academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement, and personal recommendations.
For more information on the Community Foundation, call 615-321-4939 or go to www.cfmt.org.
