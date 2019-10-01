The winning teams in Saturday's chili cookoff fundraiser for the Compassionate Hands homeless ministry were best chili: Laura Headley, first; Barbara Allison and Ensley Hagan, second; and Tom Brashear, third. Best theme: Bill Davidson, first; Susan Shaw, second; and Chuck and Stephanie Henley, third. Holy smokes: Cook's Methodist Men's Club, first; Chuck and Stephanie Henley, second; and Tom Brashear, third. The cookoff was held at Lebanon First United Methodist Church.
Photos by Joshua Hicks • Special to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.