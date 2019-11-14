Compassionate Hands opens shelters as winter strikes early

As unseasonably cold temperatures move into Wilson County, Compassionate Hands Ministries is getting an early start providing food, clothing and shelter for the homeless population.
The ministry's partner churches spent the first half of the week caring for guests ahead of the usual Dec. 1 opening in an effort to combat freezing temperatures.
"We've never opened this early, since 2013," Executive Director John Grant said. "But the low was 15 degrees Tuesday night. People can freeze to death, and the thought of that happening to one of our friends is terrible."
Fairview Church and First Presbyterian Church opened their doors on Monday, taking in five people including a pregnant woman. The ministry will continue monitoring temperatures throughout November and opening shelters as needed.
"It takes a village, and you need to get people on board really quick," Director of Ministry Shelia Weathers said. "Getting the volunteers is our biggest challenge. We provide a bus to pick people up at two locations, at 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. each night. We also need overnight hosts and people to provide meals."
Grant said the top priority heading into the winter season is finding overnight hosts, and those interested in volunteering may contact Weathers at 615-426-5758.
The ministry's new central location in Lebanon First United Methodist Church's Spain Building is expected to help in many other areas.
"Having that site dedicated to the ministry will allow us to start each night with a really calm, inviting real in a warm environment," he said. "We invite these people as guests into our church homes, and it fits with our values to have nightly meals in a home instead of a more institutional church building."
Buses will transport those in need to the Spain Building each night for a meal, and from there they will travel to the church shelters around the county.
Along with using the church's kitchen to prepare those meals, the ministry will also use the Spain Building for office and storage space.
"That extra space is wonderful, because we can have a supply of coats in every size for men and women," Grant said. "If a church needs extra sheets, towels or anything, we'll have an inventory of that to make it easier on them. We're up to over 35 partner churches, and there are more coming in this month."
Some of those churches act as shelters, while others organize volunteer groups to assist. A majority of those involved with Compassionate Hands are volunteers, like Nora Chambers.
"I started last season," Chambers said. "I decided I could wash sheets and towels, because it seemed like something I could do. I was working at the women's shelter in First Baptist Church in Lebanon, and that evolved into me meeting some of the people and staying at the shelter in the evenings."
Shelters through Compassionate Hands are designated for either women or men, and last year they typically housed between five and 15 people an evening
"I think the relationships you make with the guests are important," Chambers said. "It can change your perspective and open your eyes to a lot of things.
That has been a major part of the journey for Joyce Gaines, who has volunteered with Compassionate hands since its inception.
"We started with one shelter for the men and one for the women," she said. "That first year we didn't know what to do, and it's really kind of intimidating at first because there's this perception that homeless people are different somehow. Once you start talking to them, you realize how close a lot of people are to being in that situation, whether due to illness, divorce or the loss of a job."
Over the years, the ministry has also started working with the homeless population to address other needs.
"A lot of our guys have jobs but not enough money to pay for an apartment, so our drivers can help them get to work, the doctor's office or wherever they may need to go," Gaines said. "They don't have mailing addresses, so we started giving out our post office box and bring them their mail when we see them."
Grant said the long-term goal is to eliminate homelessness in Wilson County, and the organization is on a five-year plan to complete shorter-term projects.
"Eventually we'd like to have a facility to serve as a day shelter," he said. "It would have an office with locker storage for guests to keep their valuables and documents like birth certificates. Another project over the next two to three years is finding a place we can shelter families with children."
To reach their goals, Compassionate Hands aims to collaborate with local businesses and government, such as the Wilson County Homeless Coalition established by Mayor Randall Hutto, to build conditions that will allow the homeless population to find housing,
"For that to happen, the five people who spent the night (Monday) in First Presbyterian -- our goal is not that they stay with us for 105 nights this winter," Grant said. "Our goal is that we find five decent rooms where they can stay and it's affordable, where there are five property owners now making some money collecting on that empty space. It's going to require church, the government at all levels, local businesses and the entire community."
