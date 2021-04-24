After another month of planning, Lebanon’s sports and recreation complex committee has finalized a project package to submit to the Lebanon City Council for work session review. The new plan will not include the Cumberland University partnership and will be presented to the council as two separate options.
The two options the committee will offer up will be either a standalone phase 1 project, or a plan that features both phase 1 and phase 2.
Phase 1 of the project refers to the section of the complex that would contain the soccer fields, parking and roadway construction, a walking trail and restrooms. A combined phase 1 and 2 project would include construction of the baseball and softball fields.
According to numbers cited at the meeting Wednesday at city hall, the first phase would cost approximately $8 million to $10 million. Budgeting to include phase 2, Lebanon would need to find an additional $10 million to $14 million.
Sources of funding for either option are undetermined, but Mayor Rick Bell said that he’s not prepared to propose a tax increase.
“This thing could require something like 14-cent tax increase,” Bell said. “And I’m not willing to take that to the council.”
Bell also said that if the city is looking at the project through a 20-year lens, it means it’s going to take long time for the money to come back.
With that in mind, the mayor also worried it might not be the best economic driver, expressing concern over optimizing turnout at tournament-style events.
“Just because you build it doesn’t mean they will come,” he said.
Lebanon began exploring the sports complex largely for soccer, but also looked into including baseball and softball fields with an eye toward attracting revenue-generating tournaments. However, it has been problems at the current soccer fields that have most contributed to the city’s desire to build the complex.
Over the past two decades, Wilson United Soccer Club has been playing on fields at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. Airport rules prevent the club from installing lights at the fields, so fall practices are almost impossible once the days get too short.
Also pressing, capacity at the club’s fields is becoming increasingly strained as a result of Wilson County’s growth. Committee member James Herron said that about five years ago, the the club realized it would soon outgrow its current home. That is why he is insistent the new complex not let up on this goal to expand soccer facilities in the area.
“We’ve been growing so rapidly, we need to make sure our needs are met, and that future growth is accounted for,” Herron said at a committee meeting last month.
Unexpected costs
Although the committee has been working on the project since 2019, it had only started exploring the Cumberland University partnership this year after being approached by the Phoenix’s athletic director, Ron Pavan. Last month, he proposed adding a NCAA regulation track and field area to the complex.
While Cumberland’s contribution was considered by the committee, it was ultimately determined to be too expensive to include. Estimates returned this month show what had previously been a $1 million price tag was turning into something more like $1.5 million, with some estimates inching as high as $2 million.
Cumberland had offered to contribute the $1 million. Pavan said that it would be a great chance to do something both beneficial for the community and the university.
“The university is always looking for a way to further engage with the community it calls home,” he said.
However, Pavan said it would not upset anyone at Cumberland if the city went another direction.
“We identified a perceived need and offered to help, but if our help isn’t what’s best, then we have no problem walking away,” he said.
Last month, Pavan had said, “We are a Wilson County institution, so whatever is best for Wilson County is what we want. We’re just grateful to the committee that we were able to have a seat at the table.”
Wasting time?
The committee has been working on the design of the complex for nearly two years. Several of the committee members expressed dissatisfaction over the amount of time that the project was taking.
One committee member, Wayne Oakley, made the point that given the volatility in the costs of building materials such as lumber and paint, that every day the committee waited would be more money lost.
Oakley was also concerned that the project would get bogged down in the design stage.
When given the chance to speak, one attendee in the audience, suggested the city move forward with a plan that scrapped expensive materials in lieu of a more “bare bones,” approach.
Lebanon Parks and Recreation Director William Porter responded: “I want to build something that the city is going to be proud of.”
