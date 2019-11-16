The subcontractor on the Belinda Parkway sidewalk project, accused by Mt. Juliet Commissioner Jennifer Milele of neglecting to build driveway aprons to Tennessee Department of Transportation code, says she mischaracterized the dispute.
Mt. Juliet contracted Sessions Paving to develop the Belinda Parkway pedestrian connector, and Sessions subcontracted L&G Construction for part of the project. On Oct. 31, Milele sent out an email to 34 residents and businesses in the southeastern part of Mt. Juliet apologizing on behalf of the city for the inconvenience of incomplete work on Belinda driveways having to be torn up and redone, that L&G was refusing to handle it, and that the city was withholding payment as a result.
L&G CEO Leonard Arnold described for the Democrat a progress meeting attended by City Engineer Matt White, Sessions Paving Project Manager Jeff Lang, and L&G's Glynn Arnold, Leonard's brother. In the meeting, everyone told Glynn Arnold to follow a state plan, but Arnold told them the plan wouldn't work because it would leave a hump in the driveway apron and that residents wouldn't accept it.
The city insisted and "we put, I think, it's 10 of them in that way," Leonard Arnold said.
Eventually, residents complained about the humps and city then had the driveway aprons inspected. But according to Arnold, Sessions Paving had already poured the concrete.
"Our subcontractor doing the concrete work for Sessions had poured," Arnold said, "and then, after the complaints -- for two weeks nothing was said -- then they decided after people started complaining that they wanted them removed. We said, 'That's fine. All you've got to do is just pay us.' It all boils down to money."
Arnold said the city's response was: "'We're not going to pay you. You won't get paid until they pour it back new; you only get paid one time.' Well, we said, 'That ain't right.'"
He said that L&G warned the city that adhering to the originally proposed state drawing would upset residents but that they reluctantly complied.
Then, the city wanted them to undo the work due to complaints and redo it according to a different state drawing, foregoing pay until after the job is redone according to Arnold. He claims L&G did the job that was asked of them and that they should be paid for the work. "I just think the problem was: they didn't understand it," Arnold added.
L&G's desired resolution is simply to be paid, according to Arnold, but they can't negotiate directly with the city because only the prime contractor, Sessions Paving, may do so. Both the city and L&G Construction are still waiting for TDOT to decide what the resolution will be.
"I'm 78 years old," Arnold said. "I've been doing this for 67 years. I don't want anybody on my job to say I didn't do something correctly." He added, "There's one driveway down there at the church that we made a mistake ourselves. We told them; I'll take that out of my pocket." L&G is fixing that particular driveway for Belinda Parkway Church of Christ at its own expense on Monday.
Milele sent another mass email on Wednesday with the subject, "BELINDA SIDEWALK PROJECT BACK ON," however, to inform citizens that Sessions Paving "will be tearing up the driveways that were not built to code by the subcontractor, starting tomorrow (Thursday)."
She thanked those she emailed for their patience and reassured, "They have a deadline to be completed by the end of February or they face a fine." That deadline, applied to Sessions Paving, is for completion of the entire project.
