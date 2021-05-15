A decade-long prohibition against additional water withdrawals from Old Hickory Lake has been lifted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, paving the way for continued growth in the region.
At least one local utility district is getting ready to seek more supply.
“We are setting up a (pre-application) meeting with them and hopefully requestiing more water,” said Brent Finley, the West Wilson Utility District’s engineer. “Right now we’re find, but five years down the road, who knows?”
In addition to WWUD, the cities of Lebanon, Hartsville, Gallatin, Hendersonville and Carthage draw their water from the lake.
Amanda Burt, water supply program manager for the corps’ Nashville District, said a just completed analysis found that more water could be withdrawn from the lake without jeopardizing the reservoir’s purpose, which is to provide water for navigation and hydropower.
“We have had several different utilities contact us in the last 10 years and some recently about the possibility of securing additional supply,” Burt said.
She said currently about a net 43 million gallons a day are being pulled from the river for use as water supply. For comparison’s sake, TVA’s Gallatin Fossil Plant takes 940 million gallons a day, but puts it right back in. There is not an upper limit to what can be taken from the lake, Burt said, other than its primary uses cannot be impinged.
“We anticipate any requests we get in the near future not impacting navigation or hydropower,” Burt said.
In fact, it was navigation concerns that prompted the original moratorium n 2010. Barge companies began reporting that they were seeing mud churned up by their tugs, indicating the river was getting shallow. In addition, the region was just coming out of the drought of 2006-08 drought and the already low levels in Lake Cumberland and Center Hill Lake upstream.
“A study found there may be navigation impacts if water withdrawals increase,” Burt said. “The resulting moratorium was kind of a preemptive measure.”
While water supply is not an authorized use of Old Hickory lake, Burt said the corps has allowed it “as long as it doesn’t impact” navigation and hydropower.
The application process is comprehensive and reviews the applicant’s need, how much water would be returned (from water treatment plants), current drought conditions, among other things.
Burt said Old Hickory study was the first of several that will be done. The statuses of lakes Barkley, Cheatham and Cordell Hull will also be analyzed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.