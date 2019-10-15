The city of Mt. Juliet held its 17th annual Halloween in the Park at Charlie Daniel's Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The celebration included costume contests for every age group, throughout the day.
"This is our second year coming and we're really enjoying it," said Charlotte Simons, a Mt. Juliet resident. "I'm especially enjoying the costume contests."
Simons mentioned her favorite costume she'd seen that day.
"During the 3-year-old costume contest there was a boy dressed as George Washington," Simons said. "He has to be my favorite of the day."
There were many activities for families to enjoy, including hayrides, bounce houses, food trucks, trick-or-treating, and mechanical bull riding.
"Fiona is having a wonderful time today," said Rachel Shayne about her daughter. "Her favorite part is probably the Kona Ice truck but she loved getting candy and going in the bounce houses."
There were also many characters, like Batman and Spiderman that came out to meet the trick-or-treaters.
"I liked meeting Spiderman," said Branson Barber, a Mt. Juliet resident. "He was really cool."
The event had a great turnout, with thousands of Wilson County residents coming out for the event.
"There are people everywhere," said Simons. "I'm very impressed with the turnout."
