The Lebanon City Council approved first reading votes Tuesday on three engineering proposals aimed at reducing flood risk.
Those agreements would cover preliminary work in areas near Mulberry and Burdock Street, Hallcroft Estates, Cumberland Drive, West Spring Street and South Greenwood for a combined $11,520.
Engineering Director Regina Santana said workers are ready to start on those projects as soon as the council approves a second reading vote.
“Until this body approves the ordinance and we get the proposals signed I can’t have a finish date,” she said. “But it’ll be three to four months from the point that we tell them to start work.”
Once the preliminary work is finished, the city will offer its input on next steps and receive price tags for full-scale projects.
“This is the design part of it, surveying and drainage studies and the concept plans,” Santana said. “But we won’t be ready to do anything out, start construction by spring, by the rainy season for sure.”
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said he expects those projects to be critical in addressing the city’s drainage issues.
“We’re experiencing massive growth right now,” he said. “My district is getting a lot of requests for high-density housing and I’m also getting questions about flooding concerns, so I think those two items on the agenda that we have are going to help with those flooding and drainage issues that we’re facing here in the city at this time.”
Councilors also approved a first reading ordinance to spend $20,000 on two new vehicles for the Lebanon Fire Department. Finance Commissioner Stuart Lawson said the first vehicle is meant as a replacement for one damaged in a wreck, and the second is to address increased call volume.
“We had some money budgeted for them to buy another vehicle and they had some savings,” he said. “They didn’t spend as much, so they had enough in there to actually go ahead and buy an additional vehicle now as opposed to putting it in next year’s budget.”
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he supports amending the budget because of the existing money in savings, but noted that the council can further consider the expense over the next few weeks.
“When it comes to our first responders, WEMA is limited to some of the ambulances,” Carmack said. “I’ve witnessed this myself many times. You would rather someone be there that has all the first responder stuff on their vehicle as opposed to waiting five more minutes for WEMA if it’s a life-and-death situation.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
