A series of resolutions and ordinances that received negative recommendations from the Lebanon Planning Commission last month were approved at the Lebanon City Council meeting Tuesday, leading more than one councilor to ask why the disconnect?
Councilors Camille Burdine, Fred Burton and Chris Crowell all spoke up about the planning commission’s denials and non-recommendations. Burdine went so far as to say that members of the planning commission need to “stop acting like they are elected officials” and to try following the guidelines the council sets forth, adding that the planning commission had a hand in the original plans.
The site Burdine is referring to concerns property at 1850 Franklin Road and how it more largely represents the southward expansion of the city, and what it means for population density, particularly around the planned South Hartmann Gateway Overlay.
Burton said he noticed these denials and non-recommendations had been increasing in frequency lately. He asked Lebanon’s planning director, Paul Corder, “What is the reason?”
Corder told Burton that in past meetings, he has had to remind the planning commission that “it’s their job to make recommendations.”
Referring to the planning commission’s June meeting, Corder said Tuesday that “there was some indication they (planning commission) were doing it just so they could fulfill the obligation of submitting a recommendation.”
Burton requested that in the future when the planning commission does recommend denying a plan that it provide a list of reasons why. Corder said he would see to it that happened moving forward.
For the planning commission’s vice chairman, Mack McCluskey, the property on Franklin Road represented more than just a single rezone, “it was a line in the sand.”
“I have made it clear that I oppose any rezoning to a high density housing,” McCluskey said Wednesday. “We already have high density zones designated in the future land use plan.”
McCluskey added that it was his opinion that the city had enough high-density housing accounted for in the overlay plan, and so that’s why the commission recommended denial. He said he wanted to make it clear the commission would not annex or rezone to high-density anymore.
This perceived inflexibility vexed Burdine who said Wednesday that she had “real frustration with the planning commission leadership.”
“Our city is trying to bring in quality development. We need their oversight. We need their recommendations. We need them to do their homework,” she said. “When the planning commission approved the Hartmann gateway overlay. It included high-density in the specific plan.”
The councilor said that the city saw the area as an opportunity for growth, and so long as it brought in the right developers, there is room to create a walkable, liveable community.
“We have approved as a council and planning commission our Hartmann overlay for protection there,” she said. “We have what these developers are asking for, and it’s going along right with this. I don’t understand why there was no recommendation.”
Crowell, who recently replaced Burdine as the council representative on the planning commission, said, “It’s good for us to be reminded that the city put a lot of effort into that endeavor. We want to help the city develop in a specific way, not just a haphazard way.”
Crowell likened the overlay to a large city-scaled specific plan, that allows the city to exert influence over what ultimately winds up where.
Crowell commended the developer, Oldsmith Development Group, at the meeting saying, “The developer in this case is trying to go by the letter of the law,” and that Oldsmith was “working with us on this deal to cover everything from the city’s and residents’ standpoints.”
