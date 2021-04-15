The Lebanon City Council will have a budget work session Saturday at 8 a.m. to discuss the airport, public services, engineering, building inspection, cemetery, street paving, park construction gas, the water plant, water transmission, storm water, state street aid and street construction. The work session will be held in person in the Town Meeting Hall of the Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N Castle Heights Ave.
The time for the work session has been incorrectly reported in the Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.