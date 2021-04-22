Plans for an apartment complex in Lebanon, which met heavy opposition from neighbors during a planning commission meeting last month,- were approved during Tuesday’s city council meeting, although with some limitations put in place.
The resolution, which passed with one dissenting vote from Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman, concerns property at 940 S. Maple Street. With the resolution from the city, developers will be limited to 42 units and will only be able to build two-story structures. Developers originally planned for a larger complex with three-story structures, but have altered those plans.
Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton abstained.
For many in the surrounding neighborhood, these steps do not go far enough to address their concerns about an increased density housing type infiltrating what they see as a single-family-home kind of community. Neighbors worry that their privacy and safety would be in jeopardy if these apartments are built.
The move also comes as a direct counter to cues the city’s planning commission sent the council last month when it gave a negative recommendation for the project.
The property is in Ward 3. That’s Councilor Camille Burdine’s ward. Burdine has continued to support the development despite the opposition from South Maple Chase residents. She said she wants to see this area of town revitalized and she thinks the owner of this proposed development wants the same thing.
Advocating for the development, Burdine said that they developer had as much invested personally as he did financially in the property and wanted to see his home become a better place to “live, work and play.”
While the development’s passage through the approval-seeking channels was not always met positively, Burdine tried to clarify a few things.
“The planning department approved this. The planning commission went against it. There was not a full planning commission there.”
Burdine also set out to assuage complaints about the development wreaking havoc on the surrounding neighbors.
“They are doing an SP (Specific Plan) which we have more control over. They have to do traffic studies,” Burdine said. “This isn’t going to be built tomorrow. They have to jump through a lot of hoops.”
The resolution will compel the developers to uphold a conditional landscaping and buffering agreement to maintain quality appearances of the area.
One opponent of the development, Christine Smith, lives on June Street. In an email, Smith said she and her fellow community members don’t think putting apartments onto a random lot would be the best way to revitalize the street.
Smith also said that she worries the apartments will attract residents who “don’t have a long-term vested interest” in the community’s welfare.
Smith and several of her neighbors signed a petition that circulated around the community last month. Eight of the nine property owners with land adjacent to the proposed development signed the petition.
