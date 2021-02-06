Three Lebanon city councilors are calling on a colleague to apologize for what to many was a racist Facebook comment after a resident raised the issue during Tuesday’s council meeting.
The comment by Ward 5 Councilor Tick Bryan appeared under a post by the conservative website The Daily Wire about U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-MO, an ordained minister, who gave opening prayer on the first day of the new Congress on Jan. 3. Cleaver ended his prayer with “Amen and awoman.” Bryan’s comment on the post, which included a photograph of Cleaver, who is Black, read: “The apes are running the zoo.”
Lorrie Hicks, who along with her husband runs the Sunny Lebanon Facebook page, told the council, “Taken in context, Tick was comparing a black man to an ape. The use of ‘ape’ to refer to blacks has long been a racial slur.”
Bryan said Thursday that he did make the comment, but that it’s not racist and Hicks is taking it out of context.
“Yeah, I made that post,” he said. “Saying the apes are running the zoo is an analogy, just like the inmates are running the prison or the lunatics are running the asylum. She associated my words with that photo, so she’s the racist.”
Ward 2 Councilor Fred Burton said he has received calls from constituents upset about Bryan’s comment.
Burton, the only Black on the council, said, “It’s very disheartening. You wouldn’t think a politician would make a statement like that. He needs to apologize or resign.”
Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said, “From my standpoint, obviously I don’t condone any sort of racism or comments that could be hurtful to somebody just strictly on the basis of race. Certainly, any time somebody makes a comment that’s hurtful to someone else, I think an apology is appropriate.”
Jeni Lind Brinkman, Ward 6 councilor, also wants an apology, or at least an explanation.
“I come back to as a city councilor, on or off the council, anything we say is as a representative of the city,” Brinkman said. “If he feels he was taken out of context, he should explain himself or apologize.”
Bryan said he was not aware that equating Blacks to apes is considered a racist trope and has been for decades. Burton said he didn’t believe Bryan.
Brinkman said, “In the context of the post, it was insensitive and can come across as a racist thing to say.”
Burton said he wants Mayor Rick Bell to act. “I need to talk to the mayor about it,” he said. “He needs to make a decision.”
On Friday, Bell said that he had not heard from Burton and that “any official actions toward Tick would have to come from the city council.” He added that that was all he was going to say on the matter other than his statement Tuesday.
“Obviously I do not condone rascism and my administration does not either or racist language,” he said after Hicks had addressed the council Tuesday. “And you’re correct, that has no place in our community or our society in general.”
Ward 1’s Joey Carmack said, “I don’t really have a comment on that. That’s between Tick and the community.”
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said, “No comment. I don’t respond to anything that comes out of Lorrie Hicks’ mouth.”
Bryan said to accuse him of racism is wrong. “It’s not me and anybody who knows me knows I don’t think that way,” he said.
Hicks, who has a lawsuit pending against the city over alleged violations of the state open meetings law, called on Tuesday for Bryan’s resignation, but acknowledged that was unlikely to happen.
“Mayor Bell and city council, it is now incumbent on you to publicly censure him,” she said. “This will take courage. If you fail to publicly denounce Tick for his use of a racial slur on Facebook, his words become yours.”
