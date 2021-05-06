Wilson County’s Public Works Committee convened Tuesday for a meeting at the courthouse to discuss a couple of improvements the county can expect to see soon.
Tressa Bush, manager of Wilson County Television, addressed the committee on the matter of installing wall-mounted camera upgrades in the courtroom.
The cameras being purchased are called BirdDogEyes p200 models. The plan is to buy four; three to install in the main courtroom and one in the conference room. Total costs for the equipment and programming is just over $50,000. Following Bush’s discussion, the proposal met committee approval.
Since its inception, Wilson County Television has been a mainstay at almost all official county activities with the overarching primary goal of making local government accessible to the governed.
However, to keep costs down during their nascent rise, the local television station has utilized more traditional models of recording the meetings. As Bush puts it, cords get strung across the courtroom and the whole process requires a lot of manpower.
One plus side, is it has created an outlet for intern help from audio visual type clubs and courses at area high schools and colleges.
Additionally, Bush explained, their current equipment requires being transported to and from their studio and set up for each meeting. These new cameras would be fixed in the courtroom and would not require a person standing by.
“The cool thing about this program is that we can preset recording frames, so that as commissioners go to speak, a simple button press will zoom in and focus on that commissioner.”
Bush said the cameras would be used to record any official county business for content for their channel, suggesting one such possibility as a county mayoral address.
With the new technology, Bush hopes to reallocate some of her resources toward editing. She envisions developments in the production quality to come as a result of this unburdening. She sees graphics and brackets, even time elements, as possible on screen additions for their programming.
Wilson County TV airs on multiple channels. In Lebanon, it is Spectrum 198. In West Wilson and Mt. Juliet, it’s on Telecom Channel 1007. For other parts of Wilson County and surrounding counties, the content is available at AT&T U-Verse channel 99.
