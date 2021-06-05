The economic development winds blowing in Wilson County are favoring two industries — electric vehicles and pharmaceuticals, local officials says.
“Electric vehicles are the future. So, we can get on board or get left behind,” said G.C. Hixon, executive director of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board, the main economic development agency in the county
There are about 18 companies exploring the possibility of moving to Wilson County, officials said, and several of the more prominent options are in those two fields.
One of those projects involves a foreign automotive supply company that has been in business for over 100 years and will be supplying the electric vehicle market. That project is codenamed Sunshine. (Codenames are used until companies select a locale and publicly announce it.)
Regarding the influx of companies related to pharmaceuticals, Hixson pointed to the ever expanding influence of the metropolitan medicine hub to the west, Nashville. He said a lot of businesses were coming to where the action was.
Potential employers include Project Trinity, a European company that manufactures micro-filtration devices for pharmaceutical clients, and Project Genesis, a life science company that manufactures nutraceutical products. Nutraceutical means a food containing health-giving additives and having medicinal benefits.
Additionally, one pharma-related project, codenamed Santa, is set to be unveiled the week of July 6, according to Hixson. The company will be in a 450,000-square-foot facility at the Speedway Industrial Park. Hixson said the company hasn’t decided if the formal announcement will be made on site or at Gov. Bill Lee’s office in Nashville, but he expects it to be one of the two.
