From animal shelters to cancer services, Wilson County's nonprofits look to provide for community needs, and some extra help is on the horizon this Christmas season.
Dozens of local restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds to nonprofits from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, as part of A Night Out for Nonprofits.
"This is the first time for this event, and we're really excited," Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Minter said. "There are more than a dozen nonprofits in Wilson County, and about 15 are taking part."
Each organization involved is partnered with a specific restaurant, so diners can choose which cause to support. The percentages of proceeds to be donated vary by location and were determined in meetings between each set of partners.
"People can go to their favorite nonprofit's website and see who they've partnered with," Minter said. "They can also call the chamber and speak with Tonya (Jones)."
One of the nonprofits involved is New Leash on Life, a Lebanon-based animal shelter partnering with Coach's Eastgate Grille.
"We're known for three main things," New Leash on Life Director Angela Chapman said. "We have an adoption center, a spay and neuter clinic and a pantry program so people can receive pet food assistance rather than having to surrender their pets."
The organization also rents traps that can be used to safely capture and release feral cats, in order to address concerns about their growing population.
"The money will be used for ongoing needs, whether it's vaccines or an animal that needs something beyond the normal intake process," Chapman said. "For example, we had a cat come in recently that needed an X-ray and we can't do that on location. When we take in an animal, they stay with us until they can get whatever services they need."
Some of the other nonprofits taking part include Compassionate Hands, which provides shelter for homeless people during winter months, and Sherry's Run, which assists cancer patients with expenses. Their partner restaurants are Snow White Drive In and Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, respectively.
The Non Profit Round Table, a network of nonprofits that meets quarterly through the chamber, created the event as a way to involve Wilson County in Giving Tuesday.
"This is certainly a way to show the spirit of love in our community," Minter said. "It's about the nonprofits raising money for their causes, and it's about recognizing the restaurants that support them in doing so."
