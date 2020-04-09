Wilson County’s governments are slated to receive more than $3.2 million in grant money as part of next year’s state budget, with funding available after July 1 and applications open by the end of April.
Gov. Bill Lee announced the decision Monday as part of a $200 million stimulus package for city and county governments. Wilson County’s funding can be used for COVID-19 response, tornado relief, road projects, public safety, facility maintenance and upgrades to IT hardware or utility systems.
“Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lee said in a news release. “This grant fund will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.”
Funding may not be used for recurring expenses or new building projects, must be spent or contracted by June 30, 2021 and is subject to a state audit. Local governments are generally seeking to spend the money on projects to offset lost tax revenue, but specific uses are being determined.
“We’re extremely happy that we’ve got this coming in,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “But we understand it may not be enough to offset the revenue losses we’re going to experience. It’s too early to tell what we’re going to spend it on right now, so we’ll have to sit down with our department heads and figure out what their needs are.”
Hutto said the county has been expecting losses in property and sales tax revenues due to the March 3 tornado and COVID-19. That means the additional funding could free up money in next year’s budget for projects like maintenance work and IT upgrades.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said he expects the city to spend most of its share on tornado relief. Grant Coordinator Anthony Tate plans to work with department heads to determine how to distribute the funding.
“We’ll probably reach out and see what’s going on in the community, identify needs and put a dollar amount on it,” Tate said. “I’m sure it will help many individuals in this time of need with things like food, shelter and education … regardless of age or demographic.”
Ash said the city is also exploring the other categories eligible for funding under the grant’s rules.
“Public safety is one of the ways we can spend the money,” Ash said. “Software is another one, and I know the police have been looking at software they can use to more efficiently communicate. It’s a pretty big windfall for us that we can use to save money in our general fund for when we need to spend it on other projects.”
Mt. Juliet Finance Director Dana Hire said the city is projecting revenue losses in many areas, including sales tax, hotel tax and state shared taxes.
“The governor’s grant will assist the city by providing funds for needed projects or equipment that might have been or postponed with the decrease in revenue,” she said. “The city’s priority is providing the highest service possible to its residents and businesses. All potential areas from emergency response equipment to road projects … will be reviewed and evaluated.”
Mt. Juliet has not made any final decisions on how to spend the money, and its board of commissioners will ultimately make the call.
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings said his city is feeling less of an economic hit than the others, but he still expects reduced sales tax and state tax revenue.
“It’ll be something we look at in the next few months as far as how to spend that money,” he said. “It will be very welcome here, because like everyone else we’re going to take a hit in sales tax … but it’s going to be big for the county to have money freed up with projects like the jail expansion and new school coming.”
