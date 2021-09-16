A new market and restaurant in Gladeville secured approval from Wilson County to receive sewer access Tuesday, paving the way for the project’s next step forward.
During the sewer and sanitation committee meeting at the Wilson County Courthouse, the county planning director, Tom Breshear, said, “One of the things I’m most excited about is this project bringing something new to the Gladeville crossroads community.”
The planned location for the market will be 8711 Stewarts Ferry Pike, across the street from the Gladeville post office. If all goes as planned, it will have a capacity for over 200 customers in a 5,400-square-feet building.
According to Breshear, site plans have already been approved by the county so the final step before submitting building permits was to obtain approval for the sewer capacity.
Sewer capacity is measured in standard family units (SFUs) which equals 350 gallons of water per day. Stewart’s Fresh Market was approved for a total of 22 SFUs for the building and business.
Breshear said that these numbers can fluctuate and that initial numbers are usually just estimates about use.
While the market is in the county and subject to its approval, the sewer capacity is offered through Lebanon, so set up fees are paid to the city.
Lebanon Engineering Director Regina Santana said in a phone call Wednesday that businesses basically purchases the right to a certain amount of space in the city’s sewer plant.
Santana also said that when businesses open up, many of the estimates are speculative. As the business grows, that need can change as it brings on more employees and develops a customer base.
Whether businesses are using the originally requested capacity is determined annually through an audit of the county that the city conducts. Santana said if the numbers are off, the city can adjust.
County Commissioner Tommie Jones said Tuesday at the meeting that he is in favor of selling the market whatever it needs, but that the county “needs to be conservative,” when doling out capacity approvals.
Current capacity supports the approval of about 720 SFUs. However, those numbers could increase as infrastructure around the city continues to develop.
