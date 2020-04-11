The Wilson County Commission has discussed purchasing tablets for its members for several years, but with government bodies now meeting online, a decision may be more likely.
Finance Director Aaron Maynard estimated the move would cost $12,500 during a budget committee meeting Thursday, though no action was taken. Director of Information Technology Ken Hammonds is working with Maynard on a formal proposal.
“Years back, we decided it might be cheaper to use tablets than to pass out the paper we use for the commission packet,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “We had tried to find a business or organization to donate the funds but couldn’t, and there were discussions about the legality of the tablets and whether they could have any private use because of the Sunshine Act.”
According to Hutto, the commission backed off from the idea at the time but decided to revisit it between COVID-19 and advancements in technology. If purchased, commissioners would use the tablets to review agendas and reports or communicate during public meetings.
Commissioner Annette Stafford noted that department heads and other county officials could need tablets for the same purpose, adding to the $12,500 cost estimate. That number could also change depending on the specific tablet purchased.
“Whatever type of device we get, I’m not sure now is the right time for us to be utilizing county funds to purchase these devices,” Commissioner Wendell Marlowe, who chairs the budget committee, said. “I wouldn’t mind to … subtract it from our paychecks over a two or three month period of time instead of the county funding the iPads or other devices.”
Marlowe added that the commission could potentially save money by purchasing Surface tablets because of the Wilson County government’s partnership with Microsoft, a move Hammonds supports.
“I’d like to steer away from the iPad and suggest the Surface,” Hammonds said. “It’s not simply because we’re a Microsoft entity, it’s more on the basis of management and security … if you forget your password or login for an iPad it will be a big deal. It’s going to be very difficult at that point to get you back up and going with that iPad.”
County officials are continuing to work out details regarding price points, Sunshine Act compliance and more before taking any action.
The Wilson County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for April 20 at 7 p.m. and may be conducted electronically as a precaution against COVID-19.
