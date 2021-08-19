The Wilson County Commission meeting Monday started with a tribute to a man many in the courtroom admired.
Commissioner Justin Smith proposed during the Steering Committee meeting on Aug. 5, that the county officially recognize Phillip Tomerlin posthumously as the honorary sergeant at arms of Wilson County.
In the resolution, which met unanimous approval by all 25 commissioners, Smith detailed the life and legacy of Tomerlin, known by friends, family and colleagues as “PT.”
Tomerlin was born in Wilson County in 1943, graduated from Lebanon High School and was in charge of security at the Texas Boot Company for years.
In 1982, he began to work at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve officer reaching the rank of lieutenant. After retiring from the Texas Boot Company, he worked full time with the sheriff’s office for over three decades with “the same volunteer spirit taken on any assignment that the Sheriff would task him with.”
Smith’s resolution said, “P.T. never considered himself too big to do the little things, always taking every task with the importance of completing the job.”
“As P.T.’s career began to wind down he took over the responsibility of taking care of the Wilson County Commission, making sure that committee meeting and the County Commission were safe and secure,”
In this role, Smith said, “P.T. effectively became the Sergeant at Arms.”
John Hagar Road speed limit change
The County Commission also voted Monday to reduce the speed limit on John Hagar Road in Mt. Juliet from 40 mph to 35 mph.
This measure was first addressed by the Wilson County Road Commission on Aug. 6, where it met unanimous approval.
When it went before the full commission, it also met unanimous approval, so it will go into effect immediately.
Special Olympians recognized
Commissioner Sara Patton took the podium to formally recognize Special Olympians for their recent successes at the regional bocce ball competition held in Lebanon last month.
The competition was held at the Don Fox Park annex building’s bocce ball courts on July 24.
These athletes won medals in many events, including the traditional and mixed team competitions. Several of these athletes will be representing Tennessee at the national level in Orlando, Fla.
