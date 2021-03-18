The Wilson County Commission gathered for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Monday at the county courthouse.
Resolutions set forth during the deliberation of this meeting were met with minimal contention. Two commissioners were absent, but the 23 who were present voted the same way on every item.
On the agenda for discussion was renaming a 1-mile section of I-440 in memory of Caitlyn Kaufman. This was approved unanimously by voice vote.
The commission voted to approve specialty county license plates, and also agreed to signal state officials in support of adding “meat processing training” to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology curriculum. Both the measures met unanimous voice vote approval as well.
As the meeting convened, Tom Brashear, the Wilson County planning director, explained a negative recommendation to rezone from residential to commercial a property at 8540 Central Pike in Mt. Juliet.
The Planning Commission did not include reasoning behind the negative recommendation. The property owner, Devindra Persaud, appealed to the commission with his plans to a day spa-like business.
District 16 Commissioner Diane Weathers said the property is in her district and that she actually lived in the house in question when she first got married.
“I’m in complete agreement that we deny this,” Weathers said.
Commission rejected Persaud’s appeal.
