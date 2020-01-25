The Wilson County Commission is set to vote on a pair of resolutions Monday that would declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary and ask the state government not to resettle refugees in the area.
Their consideration comes after Gov. Bill Lee announced his consent to refugee resettlement in December. In public letters sent to state and federal officials, Lee said his consent would be initially valid for one year and offer no exemption for non-consenting counties.
Members of the commission supporting the resolution are chiefly concerned about Wilson County’s proximity to resettlement agency operations in Davidson County, and the Legislative Ad Hoc Committee recommended approval 5-0.
“Wilson County does not want to be forced into participating in the federal refugee resettlement program,” the resolution states. “Due to either Gov. Lee’s consent and/or being within the permissible placement radius of a resettlement agency office.”
According to data from the U.S. State Department, refugees have previously been resettled in locations including Mt. Juliet, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, LaVergne, Smyrna, Franklin, Spring Hill, Shelbyville and Johnson City. President Donald Trump’s administration has set the refugee admission cap for fiscal 2020 at 18,000.
“The U.S. and Tennessee have always been, since the very founding of our nation, a shining beacon of freedom and opportunity for the persecuted and oppressed, particularly those suffering religious persecution,” Lee said in a letter announcing his decision. “My administration has worked extensively to determine the best outcome for Tennessee, and I will consent to working with President Trump and his administration to responsibly resettle refugees.”
If the commission approves the item, the county will request Lee either retract his consent or submit a revised letter to state and federal officials exempting non-consenting counties. The resolution itself would not prevent resettlement in the area.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution also passed the Legislative Ad Hoc Committee 5-0. It was drafted by the Wilson County Republican Party in response to Virginia Democrats’ push to strengthen gun control laws, an effort that has drawn national attention.
“Criminal misuse of firearms is due to the fact that criminals do not obey laws,” the resolution states. “This is not a reason to abrogate or abridge the unalienable, constitutionally guaranteed rights of law-abiding citizens.”
If the resolution passes, Wilson County would not use its funds or resources to enforce any future laws perceived as violating the Second Amendment, such as a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
The Wilson County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wilson County Courthouse, located on 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
