The Wilson County Commission budget and education committees sent the proposed Wilson County Schools budget on to the full commission during a brief online meeting Thursday.
The recommendations from the committees include accepting the WCS proposal make $1.9 million in debt service payments on behalf of the school district.
However, the district’s request for the county to pick up the just over $1 million cost of the adult high school and GED program was rejected. The education committee suggested the school district go back and find the funds out if its budget.
The county commission will take of the school district budget on June 1.
