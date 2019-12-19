Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto provided more information about a sales tax referendum slated to appear on the ballot in March during the Wilson County Commission's meeting held Monday.
The measure, if approved, would see the local sales tax rate increased from 9.25 to 9.75%, or half a cent, in order to increase teacher salaries.
"That would equate to somewhere around a 5% raise for teachers," Hutto said. "(The commission would) have to fund that same raise the next year, so that same amount of money would go to that (annually). Money starts being collected in July, so I'd say that would go into effect in the next school year."
A report generated by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury in April puts the average teacher salary in Wilson County at $47,816.86 as of 2018 and a 5% raise would move that number to approximately $50,200.
Wilson County Schools is advocating for the increase in a move to stay competitive with surrounding counties, as the number of college students majoring in education continues to decline while Middle Tennessee's school districts grow.
During her report to the commission, Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright also discussed a push for more Basic Education Program funding from the state. BEP funds contribute to expenses such as teacher salaries and benefits, classroom materials and transportation and are determined by a funding formula.
"Much of it, the districts cover, particularly what is referred to as those districts that have the ability to pay," she said. "We have 200 teachers above what is covered in BEP, so that's a high priority in what we're asking the state, particularly in those districts that have the highest growth."
According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, the state has allocated approximately $84.9 million in BEP funds to Wilson County for the 2020 fiscal year. The school district's required local match is approximately $46.66 million.
The Wilson County Commission's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., in the Wilson County Courthouse on 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
