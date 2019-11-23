County earns excellence award

Wilson County was recognized for excellence in aging services for the seminar series Aging Matters at the recent Greater Nashville Regional Council awards ceremony. Aging Matters addressed questions and issues faced by older adults and their caregivers during lunch-and-learn seminars. The series included sessions about Alzheimer’s, financial fraud and decluttering and seeks to engage older adults, their caregivers, and anyone experiencing life changes in the county. From left are, Laura Headley of Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Victoria Harrison of The Pavilion, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto; Heather Saddler of L4Lifestyles, and Wilson County Project Administrator Susan Shaw.
