The Wilson County Election Commission is working with local high schools to earn the Secretary of State’s new Anne Dallas Dudley Award, which recognizes Tennessee high schools that reach at least 85% voter registration of eligible seniors, 18 years or older by the next election.
“We are excited about Secretary of State Hargett’s newly launched Anne Dallas Dudley Award,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections for the county, in a news release. “We hope this new program and Anne Dallas Dudley’s incredible story will inspire Wilson County students to register to vote.”
Suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley helped lead the effort to get the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution ratified nationwide and in her home state, Tennessee. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment giving women the right to vote.
“We launched this new award because we believe our state and our nation are stronger when every eligible Tennessean is registered to vote and casts a ballot on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett, in a news release from his office. “We are working with county election commissions across our great state to make sure students know that it has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee and then to participate in our elections.”
High schools across the state that register to vote 100% of the eligible students will earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. High schools that register at least 85% of the eligible students will earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. Tennessee law allows students who will be 18 or older on or before the next election to register to vote.
The Secretary of State’s office will present high schools that earn the Gold Level Award with a commemorative plaque and recognize students who led the registration efforts with certificates. For Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award schools, the students who led the registration efforts will earn certificates recognizing their work.
The award is the newest effort from the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to promote voter registration among Tennessee students and prepare them to be actively engaged citizens.
For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award or voter registration in Wilson County, contact Phillip Warren at info@wilsonelections.com or 615-444-0216
Submitted to the Democrat
