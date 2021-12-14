Wilson County’s emergency management agency (WEMA) has been facing staff shortages so frequently of late that it’s become the routine. The EMA Committee tasked with monitoring the agency continues to explore remedies for the problem, but options are limited.
The county has commissioned a pay study that would highlight the disparities facing county employees with counterparts from nearby areas. That study is expected to be completed by the new year.
In the meantime, WEMA has been forced to close some stations and move pieces around to try to maintain as much coverage as possible. The move is a best effort attempt to cover the county, but it also leads to increased arrival times when an ambulance is called in to assist.
For perspective, a fully-staffed shift covering the entire county comprises a total of 41 people, including 17 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and 17 paramedics. With those in place, advanced life support can be offered on all 11 ambulances in operation throughout the county, with a minimum of 11 paramedics. Those totals, by the county’s estimation, would provide comprehensive coverage to the 150,000 residents.
In reality, for every single shift, numerous personnel are missing. That has caused the county to improvise, trying to extend the most coverage, given the limitations of their resources. However, without any incoming employees, those resources are continuously strained, and the situation seems to be only getting worse.
Since applications opened in September, there have only been five applications submitted. Two of those were part-time requests from former WEMA employees who left to seek full-time opportunities elsewhere.
Only one application has been taken for a paramedic position.
The primary difference between EMTs and paramedics involves the complexity of the services that each can provide. EMTs are equipped to handle basic health procedures, such as performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation). On the other hand, paramedics can be tasked with administration of IV lines and drugs.
What makes Wilson County less appealing?
Throughout conversations on the issue, WEMA officials have identified two areas lacking in competitiveness with comparable positions in other counties. The two areas perceived to be lacking are pay and the employees’ well-being.
Commissioner Lauren Breeze serves on the EMA committee. She said that she has been in talks with WEMA leadership to try to understand what has caused the emergence of the issue.
“When we did the budget in June, there wasn’t anything discussed,” Breeze said. “What caught us off guard is that we didn’t realize we had a problem.”
As of late, competing counties have increased pay and benefits to prospective hires, drawing away qualified applicants from Wilson County.
“I think what has happened is the majority of the surrounding counties have done something since June,” said Breeze.
In October, Sumner County approved a COVID hazard pay for the next 30 months using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Breeze said that approving such increases based on non-recurring revenue would be similar to kicking the can down the road, because the matter will have to be revisited as soon as those funds run out.
Albeit temporary, an EMT in Sumner County saw their pay increase by 15%. Paramedics, on the other hand, saw a 19% increase. Summer County EMS used these figures to promote an available position on its Facebook page in October.
In Rutherford County, the emergency agency adopted a new scheduling model, likely improving employees’ well-being. It moved to a 24-hour-on, 72-hour=-off model in July. Wilson County’s model is currently 24 hours on, 48 hours off. While Rutherford didn’t include a pay raise as steep as Sumner County, it still gave personnel a 4% wage increase.
Montgomery County did a little bit of both. It increased salaries by 22% and moved to 12-hour shifts.
During a Wilson County EMA committee meeting last month, the International Association of Firefighters Wilson County chapter vice president Colton Young explained that opportunities to make more elsewhere have pulled staff from WEMA, which negatively impacts things considering the unique qualifications of the county’s personnel.
Compared to counterparts in neighboring counties, WEMA personnel are more trained in a variety of emergency-response scenarios. Where other counties have firefighters and paramedics receiving individualized training, Wilson County employs individuals who possess both.
Young said that while that is an asset to the county and an asset to those on the receiving end of medical transport, it’s a contentious issue for the employees who don’t feel they are being compensated accordingly.
The committee has discovered that to get that pay up is not going to be an easy fix. Any increased pay could only come with an increased revenue stream.
As for long-term viability, there are three ways for a county to increase revenue. In Wilson County’s case, there are actually only two, because the sales tax (9.75%) is already maxed out.
The options are an increased wheel tax, which would require a referendum, or a property-tax increase. However, both of those options won’t address the short-term problem, because they can’t be voted on until next year. Immediate solutions may only be available through general-fund dollars or ARP funds. A move like that would fall under permitted uses for those funds.
As for a long-term solution, the most feasible revenue possibility to clog the hole is an increased property-tax rate. Members of the EMA committee acknowledge that is a contentious issue but said that now is no time to play politics.
Last month, Commissioner Justin Smith urged his fellow committee members to consider whatever is necessary to increase retention rates, even if it means a tax increase.
“We are in a crisis, and something has to be done,” Smith said.
Another county commissioner whose district has been most affected by stations closing, Sara Patton, agreed with Smith.
“Just because it’s an election year doesn’t mean you should hide behind it until next year,” Patton said.
