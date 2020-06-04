The Wilson County Budget Committee passed a set of status quo budgets for the county’s departments at its meeting Monday, sending them along to the full commission for a June 15 vote.
With sales tax figures in at $4.43 million for April, up from $4.17 million the same time last year, the county is not expecting to make cuts to those budgets. Finance Director Aaron Maynard said every department has still submitted contingency plans with different reduction amounts.
“One month does not make a trend,” he said. “This month of being up does not mean everything’s great. If next month is down, that does not mean everything is terrible. We have to let trends establish, and once trends establish we can move and not make a bad decision.”
Maynard said April’s tax figures likely account for people spending their stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits, meaning there may be a significant drop after those programs end. However, the county’s savings could help offset any losses.
“We’re estimating that we’re going to end this year $1.4 million to the good,” he said, referring to the county’s revenue when compared to expenses. “I’ve mentioned several times that we were running very strong going into the tornado and into the pandemic. The numbers continue to look good for this year that we’re coming out of. For next year, with some of the conservative estimates that we’ve talked about, we’re estimating using $1.3 million of our fund balance … which is going to leave you with a fund balance of right at $10 million. That’s our estimate for the general fund.”
Another factor at play is the March 3 tornado’s financial impact, which saw several homes and businesses destroyed. Some of those industries are still building back up from the damages.”
“The loss itself was about $409 million for the tornado,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said of the impact on property values. “If you total those up, it’s about $259 million that was lost in property value. They didn’t count churches and schools, which is another $150 million.”
In total, Maynard said the county’s assessed property values are more than $4 billion. Hutto plans to bring the losses before the state legislature to seek assistance, citing its response to the Gatlinburg fires a few years ago.
The county is also likely to receive a $1.6 million grant from the state after Gov. Bill Lee approved a large-scale aid package for local governments amid COVID-19. The budget committee approved the grant application during the meeting.
“We have to get it approved through the budget committee and the county commission, and then we apply for it,” Hutto said. “The money can come back to us on July 1 … it is things that we were going to do anyway, so it’s kind of like supplanting your budget.”
Maynard has included that funding in the budget, and the county is not responsible for paying back or matching the amount. At the commission’s April meeting, Hutto said the $1.6 million would be used to complete IT and maintenance projects.
Commissioners in attendance were also confident about recent economic trends when discussing the budget.
“The housing here is still reasonably priced,” District 11 Commissioner John Gentry said. “I had a friend that just went to San Diego — $1,000 per square foot for a house on Coronado Island, that’s a bundle of money.”
District 3 Commissioner Bobby Franklin said he is seeing positive signs from the food service industry as well.
“A month ago, I’d have thought this budget was crazy,” District 3 Commissioner Bobby Franklin said. “I’m very encouraged about it now given the industry that I work in, because restaurants are coming back hard in Tennessee … the company I work for laid off a third of its employees, and they’re all back.”
The full Wilson County Commission is set to vote on the budget at 7 p.m. on June 15, following a public hearing at 6 p.m.
