Residents in Wilson County will have an extra five business days to square up with the county for last year’s taxes.
With unanimous approval, Wilson County commissioners passed a tax deadline extension Monday, setting the new date for March 5. The original deadline was the Sunday.
Wilson County Trustee Jim Major said the extension is to give residents additional time to submit payments after a severe winter storm closed county offices last week. “We want to give everybody a fair chance to pay their bill,” he said.
Tax payments can be submitted multiple ways. Residents can mail them in with the top portion of their notice to ensure proper recording of payment. Residents can also walk into the Trustee’s office in Room 102 at the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St.
Online payments are accepted at TNpayments.com, in the form of Visa, Mastercard, debit cards and e-checks. Major said that credit card payments will be charged an additional 2.65%. This is a processing fee levied by credit card companies and is not collected directly by Wilson County.
Residents can also choose to pay over the phone with a Visa, Mastercard or debit card by calling (615) 444-0894.
Major urged anyone with any questions to contact his office at the above number.
The Wilson County trustee collects real property and tangible personal property taxes from the general public.The usual policy for Wilson County tax collection begins when notices are mailed in mid-October to individual property addresses.
The tax year is a calendar year beginning January 1 through December 31. Taxes can be paid without interest from mid-October through the last day of February of the following year.
If the bills are not paid by on time, a 1.5% charge will be applied per month on the unpaid balance.
