Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren is upset with the Wilson County Republican Party over the way the group promoted today’s meeting at which Warren is scheduled to speak.
The party sent out an email blast about the meeting that is headlined “Mail-in voter fraud” and “VOTER FRAUD is REAL!!!” and “And Mail-in Voting makes it WORSE!!!”
That’s followed by the invitation to attend the meeting at which Warren is the speaker.
“I’m really upset,” Warren said Friday. “I’ve sent them an email. I may not be there.”
Warren said the party’s email misrepresents what he will be talking about and is misleading.
“Doing things like that is exactly what keeps people from voting,” he said. “What I will be talking about is how we protect the integrity of voting in Wilson County and the state.”
The party, apparently in response to Warren’s complaint, sent out a new email Friday morning with the headlines “Protecting Voting Integrity” and “Come hear how we protect the integrity of our voting in Tennessee.” It made no mention of the previous email or why a second was sent.
After seeing the second email, Warren said he would be at the meeting.
Attempts to reach the county party and Chairman Brad Lytle were unsuccessful by deadline Friday.
