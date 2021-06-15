The Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee filed their letter with the Election Commission calling for a Republican Party Primary to be held on May 3, 2022.
The deadline for the Republican and Democratic parties of Wilson County to give notice to the Election Commission of their intention to hold a county primary is Aug. 23. The Democratic Party, also, has the option of holding a caucus to select Democratic candidates for eligible offices.
The Republican Executive Committee communicated the decision to hold a Republican Primary for all county offices eligible for a primary election. Offices eligible are Circuit Court Judge Division I, Circuit Court Judge Division II, Chancellor, Criminal Court Judge, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commissioners- All 25 Districts, County Trustee, General Sessions Judge Division I, General Sessions Judge Division II, General Sessions Judge Division III, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds and Constables — All 5 Zones.
Candidates for any eligible office who run as a member of the Republican party or as an independent will all qualify by noon Feb. 17, 2022. The only candidates included on the May 3, 2022 county primary ballot will be those seeking the nomination of the political party that have requested a primary election. The winners of the May 3, 2022 county primary and any caucus nominated candidates will appear on the August 4, 2022 Wilson County General Election ballot as their party nominee along with any independent candidates that qualified on Feb. 17, 2022.
Three of the seven Wilson County School Board members will be on the Wilson County General Election ballot on August 4, 2022. School Board candidates are nonpartisan offices. The qualifying deadline for these offices will be noon April 7, 2022. The deadline to qualify for governor, U.S. congress, Tennessee Senate, Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and Democratic State Executive Committee members will also be noon April 7, 2022.
Primary elections are for nominating the political party candidate. Voters that participate in primary elections consider themselves affiliated with one of the two major parties in Tennessee. There is no primary for independent candidates. The winner of the party primary election goes on to represent their party in the general election. The general election is the election where all voters make the final choice between the party and independent candidates for a specific office.
“We encourage anyone with questions about the party primary, the August elections or any other election process or deadline to contact the Wilson County Election Commission,” said Phillip Warren, administrator of elections.
To learn more about primaries and general elections, qualifications for offices and other elections related information visit www.WislonVotes.com and download the 2021-2022 Voter Handbook. The Election Commission offers programs about elections and voting for any interested group. To schedule your group presentation, ask questions about election related issues or learn how you can be involved contact the Wilson County Election Commission by calling 615-444-0216, emailing info@Wilson Elections.com , online at www.WilsonVotes.com or in person at 203 East Main St. in Lebanon.
— Submitted to the Democrat
