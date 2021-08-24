The Wilson County Health Department will be changing the COVID-19 testing and vaccination location today, according to a news release. The new site is The College Hills Church of Christ, 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.
Drive-thru COVID-19 PCR testing will be available 8:30 a.m. — 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines will be available 12:30 p.m. — 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. Both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are free and no appointment is necessary.
COVID-19 PCR testing is done by a nurse or medic with a nasal swab. People remain in their vehicle and drive through the test line. Self-testing kits are also available for pick-up at the College Hills Church of Christ Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. People using self-test kits need to be 18 years or older, have a smartphone and e-mail address.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available for 1st and 2nd doses. An additional third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals will also be available.
Based on the recommendations from the FDA and CDC, moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals are defined as:
• Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
• Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
• Advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.
More information on the CDC’s recommendation for an additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is available online at www.cdc.gov.
Submitted to the Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.